Highway 4 to close for one hour Monday night

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has announced another temporary closure of Highway 4 near the entrance to Boca Chica beach for SpaceX testing activities.

Monday night a section of the highway near the beach will be closed from 8 to 9 p.m. Boca Chica Beach will remain open during this road closure, Treviño said.

As with other closures, SpaceX and law enforcement authorities will be coordinating to make sure no individuals or vehicles are allowed access to these areas Monday night. Anyone who can provide proof of residence will be allowed to proceed to their home during testing.