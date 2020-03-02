High temps to see slight drop Tuesday night - Brownsville Herald: Local News

High temps to see slight drop Tuesday night

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 11:54 am

High temps to see slight drop Tuesday night

It may seem our cool days are be coming to an end, but it appears we’ll have at least one more front to knock us out of the 90s for a few days.

Today’s highs, at least for the western part of the Rio Grande Valley, are expected to jump into the low 90s, with McAllen expected to reach 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Cameron County is expected to stay in the mid-to-upper-80s today, with the more coastal areas potentially not breaking out of the 70s, NWS predicts. Harlingen is forecast to clock in at 86 degrees, with Brownsville not far behind at 84.

Tuesday, however, brings a bit of hope with a cool front, potentially bringing temperatures down into the upper 70s and low 80s into the weekend.

NWS suggests the front will bring a small chance of rain for Hidalgo and Cameron Counties, but the more western counties could see high winds and hail.

Posted in on Monday, March 2, 2020 11:54 am.

