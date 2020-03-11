Hidalgo County respiratory care practitioner’s permit suspended after arrests

The Texas Board of Respiratory Care has temporarily suspended Karl B. Boncales’ practitioner permit, determining his continuation in the practice of respiratory care poses a continuing threat to public welfare, according to a news release.

The suspension was effective Monday after the board panel found he was arrested multiple times in Hidalgo County for drug-related and driving while intoxicated offenses.

A temporary hearing with notice will be held unless Boncales waives it, according to the release.

Court records indicate Boncales was arrested four times between February 2019 and February 2020.

The complaint for the latest alleges he drove while under the influence, as well as being in possession of less than 28 grams of Xanax.

Court records also show he’s been charged with less than 2 ounces of marijuana, less than 28 grams of Xanax and was indicted for possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine.

He remains jailed on the methamphetamine indictment, according to jail records.