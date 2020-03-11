Hidalgo County respiratory care practitioner’s permit suspended after arrests - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Hidalgo County respiratory care practitioner’s permit suspended after arrests

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:30 am

Hidalgo County respiratory care practitioner’s permit suspended after arrests STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

The Texas Board of Respiratory Care has temporarily suspended Karl B. Boncales’ practitioner permit, determining his continuation in the practice of respiratory care poses a continuing threat to public welfare, according to a news release.

The suspension was effective Monday after the board panel found he was arrested multiple times in Hidalgo County for drug-related and driving while intoxicated offenses.

A temporary hearing with notice will be held unless Boncales waives it, according to the release.

Court records indicate Boncales was arrested four times between February 2019 and February 2020.

The complaint for the latest alleges he drove while under the influence, as well as being in possession of less than 28 grams of Xanax.

Court records also show he’s been charged with less than 2 ounces of marijuana, less than 28 grams of Xanax and was indicted for possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine.

He remains jailed on the methamphetamine indictment, according to jail records.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]