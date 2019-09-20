Hidalgo County bailiff found with cocaine; two handguns

EDINBURG — The bailiff for the 92nd state District Court faces drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than a gram of cocaine and two firearms, records show.

Jose “Joe” Ramon Hernandez Jr., the bailiff and interpreter for Judge Luis Singleterry of the 92nd state District Court, faces a third-degree felony charge after he was found in possession of a little more than a gram of cocaine and two handguns Wednesday evening in Pharr.

The 40-year-old Pharr resident, who has been with the court for more than five years, was arrested just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a residential area in Pharr that was not identified in the police officer’s report. The residential block number and street name was redacted — an uncommon occurrence on public records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Pharr Police officer “conducted a traffic stop,” on Hernandez’s Chevrolet Silverado “for parking against traffic,” a traffic violation.

During his encounter with Hernandez, the Pharr police officer noted in his report that Hernandez appeared to be “overly nervous,” and that he learned Hernandez had handguns on him, the complaint states.

The officer subsequently found three “baggies” of cocaine in Hernandez’s right pants pocket, that weighed roughly 1.2 grams, the report states.

Hernandez, who was given a $17,000 personal recognizance bond, was not seen in the 92nd state District Courtroom Thursday during the morning docket.

If convicted of the unlawful possession charge, Hernandez could face between two and 10 years in prison, and a maximum $10,000 fine.