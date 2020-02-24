Hidalgo County assistant district attorney arrested on federal charges

EDINBURG — An assistant district attorney was arrested Monday in connection with federal charges, according to District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

Cynthia Nalleli Alanis, 27, a Hidalgo County assistant district attorney, was arrested by federal authorities Monday morning.

In a prepared statement, Rodriguez confirmed the arrest but did not elaborate on the charges Alanis faces.

The statement also says Alanis was terminated upon news of the arrest.

“I have been advised that Misdemeanor Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Alanis in my office was arrested by federal authorities. The employee has been terminated. It is my understanding that the charges filed are unrelated to any of the work performed by the former employee in this office,” Rodriguez said in the prepared statement. “Because this matter involves a former District Attorney Office employee, we will not comment on any potential criminal investigation, nor will we comment any further on matters pertaining to internal employment decisions.”

According to public records, Alanis, who graduated from St. Mary’s University in May 2018, began working with the DA’s office beginning in November 2018.