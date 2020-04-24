Hidalgo Co. nears 300 COVID-19 cases - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Hidalgo Co. nears 300 COVID-19 cases

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 6:54 pm

Hidalgo Co. nears 300 COVID-19 cases STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Ten more people tested positive in Cameron County, Judge Eddie Treviño Jr announced in a news release late Friday evening, making for a total of 354 cases there; 159 of those individuals have recovered. 

The ages range from people in their 30s to people in their 80s; only one case was transmitted through community spread, while the rest are linked to previous cases. 

In Hidalgo County, another nine people have tested positive for COVID-19, County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Friday evening, bumping the total here to 299.

The ages of these new Hidalgo County cases range from a 5-year-old to people in their 80s from Edinburg, Edcouch, Elsa, San Juan, Mission and Weslaco. 

Twenty-one people are in area hospitals, with five in intensive care units, the release states.

Twelve were released from isolation on Friday, making a total of 135 individuals have been released from isolation by county health officials. 

As of now, the county has conducted 3,338 COVID-19 tests, with 2,901 returning negative and 138 pending.

In Willacy County, two more people tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Emilie Prot, regional director of Region 11 for the Department of State Health Services announced in a news release Friday. The total there is now 12.

The Willacy cases are a man and a woman — both in their 50s — with one contracting the disease through community spread, and the other through a link to a previous case.

Both people are currently isolated as DSHS supports Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients.  

The release further urged that residents do not need to take any action if they have not received a call from health authorities as the DSHS conducts contact investigation for those who test positive.

Posted in on Friday, April 24, 2020 6:54 pm.

