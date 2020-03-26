Help for Everyone: Services ongoing for homeless amid virus crisis

Local shelters and aid coalitions are working to serve Brownsville’s homeless population while city and county officials respond to the unfolding impact of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, across the Rio Grande Valley.

Shelters and volunteer coalitions have stepped up to continue food service to homeless residents and those who have been unable to stock up on food and supplies during the shelter in place order, currently set to last until midnight on Tuesday, April 7.

Hugo Zurita, executive director of Good Neighbor Settlement House, said on Thursday that staff is working in partnership with the Ozanam Center to be able to provide shelter to homeless clients.

Good Neighbor is operating on a reduced schedule and is not serving hot meals, but is still providing daily meal service and is allowing clients to use the restroom facilities, according to a statement posted on the shelter’s website.

“What we’re doing is on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, we have a doctor,” said Zurita, explaining how the shelter is doing what it can to screen clients without access to testing for everyone.

“We can’t tell if they have the coronavirus. But we’re trying to minimize the spread. We’re checking them constantly. The doctor is coming in and making sure they don’t have any kind of symptoms — no fever, cough, or any others.”

Asked whether homeless residents displaying symptoms would be tested, Zurita said the shelter would contact local public health officials and hospitals to ensure the person accesses the necessary care.

“From my understanding, if they do come up positive and are a part of the homeless population, they would be quarantined at one of the hospitals,” he explained.

Zurita said the shelter is handing out breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. and is serving both lunch and dinner from 2 to 3 p.m. He noted that while Good Neighbor is only a day shelter, staff is assisting the overnight shelter Ozanam Center with an increased amount of clients.

City Manager Noel Bernal said in a phone call that officials are meeting with community partners remotely every day to address ongoing concerns. He explained that there are emergency plans that can be implemented in the event that residents need to be hospitalized or quarantined.

Bernal said that local shelters have not seen much increase of homeless residents during pandemic. Good Neighbor Settlement House and the Ozanam Center have been working jointly to “screen clients and enhance cleaning and disinfection while abiding by social distancing requirements”, he said.

“They have not reported anything to us, or we would need to step in an assist them,” Bernal added.

The city manager encouraged anyone struggling to obtain basic necessities during the shelter order to reach out to the city’s COVID-19 helpline at (956) 546-4357. Additional resources are available through a city-sponsored community website, btxcares.com.

Veronica Dimas-Rosenbaum, executive director of the Brownsville Wellness Coalition (BWC), said the organization has been providing bundle bags of locally-grown produce to families in need in an effort that also aims to support farmers impacted by market closures. “We’ve been preparing bags and delivering some to Good Neighbor, Buena Vida, the Housing Authority, and different areas,” she said.

“And we’ve been driving down the streets here in the downtown area and providing them to certain homes where we’re seeing there’s a need for it.”

Dimas-Rosenbaum said the coronavirus and its related shutdowns are having a “huge imact” on local farmers. Anyone wishing to support the efforts can also purchase bags of selected produce at BWC’s Fresco Mobile Market, parked at 6th and Ringgold every Tuesday and Thursday.

Brian Crisp of the Red Wagon Pantry, a Brownsville-based coalition of volunteers who feed and assist homeless residents weekly, said that the group has been working overtime to aid families and individuals who have fallen through the cracks amid the chaos.

The group has provided groceries for over 15 families this week and is continuing food service from its truck, with employees staying in the vehicle and wearing gloves.

“First and foremost, the homeless people are here on the street. We’re feeding them,” he said. Crisp noted that access to shelters is now limited and that already-limited access to gas station and bus station bathrooms mean that people living on the street have no way to clean themselves.

Crisp has been taking from his own pocket to step in and assist families via a food pantry where he and his wife Camie collect donated, non-perishable supplies.

Volunteers have been braving long lines at grocery stores in crews of four to five in order to buy necessary products while also making sure they aren’t hoarding supplies. “The part that really hit me was the individuals that have incomes, that have housing, that can’t get product,” Crisp said.

The group was contacted by a teacher in Los Fresnos who knew of six families who didn’t have the ability to pay for or obtain food. They were provided boxes with enough food and supplies to sustain a family for a week, with contact information in the event that they need more.

Crisp said they also assisted a large family whose home burned down last weekend.

“We basically told them, come here and shop. Get whatever you need. We opened everything we have, from the thrift store to the pantry. If you need it, take it — if you don’t need it, leave it,” he said.

Volunteers are currently working to assist a couple in their 80s who sold their home intending to move in with their children out of state. The wife is blind and the husband is bedridden.

“The kids took the money from the sale of the house and left them in the streets,” Crisp said. “They have no family here.”

The team furnished the entire apartment, stocked the apartment with food, and is trying to connect the couple to a respite worker who can help with household tasks.

“The county is doing the best they can,” Crisp said when asked whether volunteers felt officials could step in. He said volunteers, officials, and residents could work together to continue efforts by coordinating access to supplies like bottled water.

“I can’t go to the store and buy enough water to give to the amount of people I have on the streets,” he said. Crisp explained he had a semi-truck of Vitamin Water donated to him, but said that supplies usually sufficient for a year will now only last around a month.

The pantry is taking donations like canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned beans, canned spaghetti and meatballs, and more. “Items that don’t necessarily have to be cooked, that can be eaten straight from the can. Items with pull tabs are better than ones without pull tabs,” he said.

Crisp said he also needs wet wipes to give to homeless residents in hygiene kits, as many don’t have the ability to keep clean right now. Those on the streets are also in need of wet weather gear, he specified.

Any furniture in good condition donated would be used to help move residents into apartments when necessary, Crisp said.

Red Wagon Pantry can be contacted at (956) 371-9293 (English) and (956) 312-8684 (Spanish).

