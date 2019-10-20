Heavy rain possible tonight for lower Rio Grande Valley

The lower Rio Grande Valley could expect a quick burst of rainfall later tonight as an upper level disturbance moving northeast out of Mexico will hook up with the remnants of moisture out of the Pacific.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports that this collision could produce a short but intense period of showers or thunderstorms between midnight and the pre-dawn hours Monday favoring Cameron County.

There is also the possibility for continued beach flooding at high tide for a good part of the week, the NWS reports.

What to Watch for/impacts tonight's rain:

>>Timing: Midnight to 5 a.m. with "buffer" starting as early as 10 p.m.

>>Duration: Heaviest/steadiest rains would last no longer that 3 hours

>>Location: Favoring Cameron County, with a possible westward extend to Weslaco

>>Rainfall: 1 to 1.5 inches expected. Reasonable worse-case scenario 3 plus inches in stronger clusters

>>Impact: Poor drainage areas in Cameron County could see 1 to 2 feet of water, especially where rainfall rates are highest

>>What else: Potential for frequent cloud to ground lightning stronger cells, potential for wind gusts to 40-45 mph in stronger cells, potential impact local power outages, minor damage to trees and poorly constructed structures