Heat relief on the way; Rain forecasted for next week

Although the Texas Drought map indicates most of the Rio Grande Valley is abnormally dry, that could possibly change starting Monday with rain in the forecast.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville is keeping watch on an area in the Gulf of Mexico that will increase rain chances in the Valley at the beginning of next week, said Tim Speece, senior forecaster at the NWS.

“We are looking at the possibility of a little tropical wave moving in from the Gulf of Mexico… that is what is going to be increasing our rain chances for early next week,” Speece said.

Although the tropical wave has yet to be detected by the National Hurricane Center in Florida, it is being indicated by numerical models the NWS has.

“The good news is that it looks like it is going to bring us some rainfall and even though it won’t be bringing anything in like a cold front, but because of the better rain chances and the increased cloud cover it might lower our temperatures a little bit,” Speece said.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain Monday, a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday and a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over the next seven days mainly along the coastline and parts of Mexico The highs will be in the mid 90s.

Speece said residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Gulf over the next week should there be any development of the tropical wave.

“It’s a bit early to tell how much of an organized system we are going to have but folks can keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center” and its forecasting or contact the NWS for updates, Speece said. “It’s real early to tell, it’s real to soon to tell what exactly we are going to get. The highest confidence we got is that our rain chances are going to be on the increase.”

