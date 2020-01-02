Healthy Communities to host Three Kings Festival - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Healthy Communities to host Three Kings Festival

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:15 pm

Healthy Communities to host Three Kings Festival By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

To wrap up the holidays, Healthy Communities of Brownsville in partnership with other organizations will host the first ever Three Kings Festival, also known as Día de Reyes, at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gonzalez Park for the community to enjoy a morning of rosca, music and games.

The event is in partnership with H-E-B which will be giving out free rosca de reyes and drinks. Also involved include the Parks & Rec Department of Brownsville and the Revival of Cultural Arts at Carlotta Petrina.

“We ask the community to come out and enjoy; we are going to have some music, some dancers from Carlotta Petrina, and singers from church and then we will have a scavenger hunt for kids,” Rose Timmer, Healthy Communities director, said. “Those kind of things in order for them to be active.”

Timmer said there will be vendors and exhibitors who will help celebrate the Three Kings Day. There will also be free bike raffles with helmets.

“Everybody is welcomed, it is not just for Southmost, it is a free event and it should be fun,” she said. “It is just going to be a fun time.”

Timmer said Brownsville City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky, who represents District 1, is helping with the event and that they both hope there will be more events in the Southmost area.

“It has actually led to so many different opportunities, I’ve met with the people who are behind the planning of this event and hopefully as a result of that we will be planning more and more events for the area of Southmost,” Galonsky said. “Carlotta Petrina, which is also part of District 1, does a really good job having festivals downtown but if we could have more events further east that would be good, too.”

Galonsky said she encourages everyone to go to the festival and use it as an opportunity to go out as a family right before the kids go back to school.

“It is a good way to wrap up the holiday season, there will be entertainment and activities for every one of all ages,” she said. “I just encourage everyone to go.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:15 pm.

