Health department explains coronavirus testing

Cameron County Public Health Administrator Esmerelda Guajardo discussed how county residents can currently go about getting tested for the illness caused by coronavirus, COVID-19, if an individual suspects they’ve come in contact with the virus.

Currently, only those who meet a certain criteria will be tested through Cameron County Public Health, according to Guajardo. The administrator explained that some private doctors have received test kits to send to private labs, but the county is using a separate process run through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) South Texas Laboratory, in Harlingen.

“CC Public Health uses the South Texas lab. There’s no cost involved with that. If a physician recommends that someone be tested and they contact us, we will make sure that the person meets the criteria,” said Guajardo.

According to the department, the criteria to qualify for testing is expanding, but the department is still in a position where they want to make sure the system isn’t backed up for those that critically need the testing. “Until we have the ability to blanket testing, it’s just a process we need to follow,” Guajardo said.

She explained that the criteria at the moment covers patients showing symptoms of fever, coughing, and shortness of breath and those who have traveled to a high-risk area, “whether it’s Italy, China, or even somewhere in the United States where they’ve had transmission,” said Guajardo.

The administrator said that cases where there’s been known contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 meet the criteria, as well. The decision to reach out to CC Public Health for testing, however, remains up to the physician.

Guajardo explained that the department’s Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, discusses each individual case with physicians in order to make a determination whether or not to test. “Dr. Castillo will not say no until he has a discussion with the physician,” she said.

Once Castillo and the physician come to an agreement, the department makes sure the physician has the proper paperwork to submit and the proper specimen collection kit to send to the lab.

According to Guajardo, the kit the lab currently uses is similar to those used to test for the flu and involves swabbing the nose. She said that some private physicians in the Rio Grande Valley have been able to access another kind of test kit, which is also effective, and is sent to a private laboratory.

The department is still required to be informed of any positive results and is working to stay on top of the results, she said. “Everyone who has been tested by CC Public Health — I can account for them and tell you whether they got a positive or negative result. I want to make sure that no one gets lost in the shuffle. We want to make sure that if someone is positive, we follow-up with that individual to make sure that we contain them.”

Guajardo said that she’s aware of public concern that there isn’t widespread testing available and will respond appropriately in the event that the criteria is expanded further. “We cannot do blanket testing. That’s just not possible at this point. If your doctor recommends it, your physician can contact us. Also, the hospitals can contact us.”

The administrator said the department is currently working on putting a banner on its website that allows residents to track the number of positive cases in the county.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com