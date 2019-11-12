Have you seen snow?

Is it snowing in the Valley?

Some residents in the area are reporting seeing tiny snowflakes this morning.

The National Weather Service says for the most part, nothing they’ve seen at the NWS office located near the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport has looked like flakes.

Brownsville Herald reporter Erin Sheridan, a native of Illinois, says she saw freezing rain in Harlingen early Tuesday morning.

NWS forecasters say if anyone sees snowflakes or sleet let them know. You can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWSBrownsville/