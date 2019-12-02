Harlingen to host winter trout fishing - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Harlingen to host winter trout fishing

Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 9:30 am

Harlingen to host winter trout fishing By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — Winter trout fishing returns to the Valley early next year, when 1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked on Jan. 9 in the lake at the Harlingen Sports Complex at 3239 Wilson Road.

The winter trout stockings across Texas are an annual event in late fall and winter, and this year 343,650 rainbows will be planted at community fishing lakes and state parks between late November and March.

Anglers are encouraged to keep and eat any trout they catch within the limit of five per day, since they are a cold-water fish that won’t survive once the lakes heat up in spring.

Two fishing rods are allowed and anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license.

The rainbow trout destined for Harlingen, raised at the A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery on the San Marcos River, can be caught on a variety of baits and lures.

“Depending on an angler’s experience level and interest, they can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod,” officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say.

TPWD advises arriving early to the lake and maintaining a safe and courteous distance from other anglers and having a cooler filled with ice to place the fish after they’re caught.

Stocking dates are subject to change due to bad weather. You can keep track online at the TPWD website by clicking on fishing.

Posted in on Monday, December 2, 2019 9:30 am.

