Harlingen murder suspect held on $1.9 million bond

Harlingen murder suspect held on $1.9 million bond

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 10:45 am

Staff report Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN – Anthony Eliff III, 44, of Harlingen, has been charged with one count of murder and possession of a controlled substance following his arrest Friday in the shooting death of a man in Harlingen, according to police.

Harlingen police identified the victim as Guillermo Garcia, 41, who was found Thursday night in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police responded to reports of a man being shot at the 3300 block of Adams Landing Thursday around 10 p.m., according to a Harlingen Police Department press release.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased victim in a parked vehicle with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The police department’s Major Crimes Unit identified Eliff as the suspect through its investigation, police said.

Bond was set at $1.9 million for the murder charge, and $40,000 for the possession charge.

