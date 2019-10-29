Harlingen man charged with making online threats - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Harlingen man charged with making online threats

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 7:15 pm

Harlingen man charged with making online threats By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted an 18-year-old Harlingen man on charges of making threats to damage federal and religious buildings.

Joel Hayden Schrimsher is named in a six count indictment alleging he made threats through the internet to damage or destroy buildings and conveyed false or misleading information through the internet concerning those threats, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated in a press release.

The indictment alleges Schrimsher made the threats via Twitter indicating he was going to mail a bomb to the Federal Reserve, set a Mosque on fire and shoot at a Synagogue.

Schrimsher is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan in Brownsville later this week.

Authorities said he is the second young adult facing federal charges in less than a week. A 19-year-old Corpus Christi youth was charged last week after he made threats on his Facebook account.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 7:15 pm.

