Harlingen man accused of making bomb threats appears in court

A Harlingen man charged with making threats via Twitter to bomb the Federal Reserve, a mosque, and a synagogue appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment and detention hearing.

Joel Hayden Schrimsher, 18, was formally charged on Oct. 29 with multiple counts alleging that he was in possession of bomb-making materials and intended to mail homemade explosives to the Federal Reserve, set fire to a mosque, and to shoot up a synagogue.

Schrimsher’s attorney, Roland Garza, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III that his client waived the reading of his indictment and his detention hearing. Schrimsher entered a not guilty plea in response to the six-count indictment.

Jury selection is set for Jan. 13, 2020 should the case go to trial.

Prompted by Torteya, Schrimsher indicated that he had no history of mental illness and completed a high school education at Harlingen High School South.

He was arrested on June 6 after Harlingen police received a tip about Schrimsher’s Twitter account from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Washington, D.C.

According to The Brownsville Herald archives, Harlingen Police Department Commander David Osborne testified that the ATF tipped police off about Joel Hayden Schrimsher’s response to a post on Twitter in which he made the alleged threats to damage religious and federal buildings.

Investigators executed a warrant to search the home, where they found multiple chemicals used in bomb-making as well as hand-written formulas to make napalm, thermite, flash powder, nitroglycerin and smoke bombs.

Schrimsher faces state and federal felony charges, on which he could be sentenced to up to 45 years in each case if found guilty by a jury.

