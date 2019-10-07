Harlingen cop faces DWI charge; found asleep in Chili's parking lot - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Harlingen cop faces DWI charge; found asleep in Chili's parking lot

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 11:28 am

Harlingen cop faces DWI charge; found asleep in Chili's parking lot Staff Report Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — A Harlingen police officer was arrested on a drunken driving charge early Sunday morning.

The officer, Wilfredo Guerra, was arrested for driving while intoxicated some time after 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

Guerra has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation.

Police responded to the parking lot of Chili’s restaurant in the 1700 block of West Tyler Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Officers said they found Guerra asleep behind the wheel as the car’s engine was running.

Guerra displayed red, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and had an odor of alcohol, police said.

The blue Infinity was taken to an impound lot. Guerra was being held on $2,000 bond.

