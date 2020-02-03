Happy landing: Francisco Partida finds his niche at Brownsville airport

When Francisco Partida first came to Brownsville in 2015, it took him a while to find his feet, even if he already had his wings.

A pilot since the age of 17, the special projects manager for the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport had all the certifications he needed by 19 to work as a professional pilot. It was his living for more than a decade.

At one point, however, the pilot market in Partida’s native Mexico was so bad he went back to school to earn a hospitality and tourism management degree, and worked for restaurants and hotels for a time. Partida eventually found himself bouncing between bi-national firms in Mexico and the United States, flying executives to and from destinations on two continents.

“I’ve been able to explore a lot of the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America just by being in aviation,” he said.

Partida, fascinated by airplanes and flight since he was a small boy, came to Brownsville for a job with a construction company, flying executives around Texas and to Monterrey, Mexico.

“I had a lot of time during the week,” he said. “Weekends are when people want to fly, or a short trip to Houston and back in the middle of the week. So the rest of my week was pretty open, and I would spend it here.”

“Here” being the airport. Not long after Bryant Walker was hired as the airport director in 2016, two internships opened up, and Partida landed one of them.

“It was very convenient, because as it was I was already hanging out a lot at the airport, making sure the (company) airplane was good and the mechanics were on top of things,” he said.

The job eventually evolved into a regular full-time position, business development manager, which Partida applied for and won.

“I was very lucky,” he said. “I was already familiar with a lot of the processes and I was already a familiar face with a lot of the departments.”

The job title was changed to reflect the fact that Partida was doing more than just business development. In fact, he sometimes represents the airport in an official capacity, handles marketing, advertising and public relations, stays on top of Federal Aviation Administration regulations, and now that a new terminal is being built, is getting a crash course in construction and contracting.

“It adds its own layer of challenges, because obviously I’m not an engineer,” he said. “It’s a great learning experience. It makes things interesting, definitely.”

When Partida moved to Brownsville, it was for a job. He admits it was tough the first year, despite being bilingual, until he started making the right connections. Partida became involved with Leadership Brownsville, graduating in the third class, sits on the board of the El Paseo Arts Foundation in South Padre Island, and volunteers as an actor with the Camille Lightner Playhouse.

“Love where you live, and it’s going to be make it so much easier,” he said. “This community has so much to offer, and I’m grateful for the opportunities. I love this place. ... When I’m trying to recruit new service or expand the service for the airport, I always try to tell the story of Brownsville.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com