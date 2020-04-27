HACB continues to support residents during shelter in place

Brownsville’s housing authority is supporting its residents as the community moves into week six under county-wide shelter in place. Those in need of help are being offered an array of evolving services including meal delivery, rent assistance, and remote case management to protect vulnerable residents and those who feel unsafe leaving the home.

Carla Mancha, chief executive officer at the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville, said HACB has been doing all it can to protect and assist its families. Many of those relying on public housing or rent subsidies are also front line workers in low-wage jobs, or senior citizens with underlying conditions who face a greater risk of complications if infected with COVID-19.

Cameron County was listed in the 2019 State of Texas Low Income Housing Plan and Annual Report, alongside sixteen other counties in South Texas, as having “by far” the highest rate of households below the poverty rate, at 40.2 percent. The same report noted that at 6.5 percent, the region has the highest percentage of subsidized housing units among all rural subregions.

Asked how HACB is assisting residents who may have lost their jobs due to shelter in place-related shutdowns, Mancha confirmed families have been affected and explained the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is allowing the organization to work with families to alter payments. “There have been some families who weren’t able to pay in April - we’re not evicting any families for nonpayment of rent. They report their change of income to lower the rent. HUD has allowed us to not penalize them or charge them late fees,” she said.

According to Mancha, the organization continues to educate residents about COVID-19 and necessary precautions. Management companies were asked to help contract a second cleaning crew to re-sanitize all facilities at night. Hand sanitizers and disinfectants were provided to senior citizen residents, and up until recently, residents had to check in and out of facilities and were encouraged to stay inside.

Staff is in contact with management companies to track families who may be sick or in a challenging economic situation and staff offered to pay for coronavirus testing. “We don’t want for any family to feel that they need the test but they can’t afford it and don’t get it. We want to be able to help that family and will pay for the expense of that family,” said Mancha.

If HACB hears of a family in need of assistance, staff evaluates how to step in, Mancha explained. “We had a situation were a single mom could not leave her apartment because she had no one to stay with the kids. She needed food, groceries, stuff to clean the house. We went and we purchased that for her so she did not have to leave her kids at home.”

HACB has coordinated with Bright Nutrition to provide two meals a day to kids who normally attend after school programs with tutors at the organization’s learning centers, dropping meals off at each participant’s home. The Brownsville Wellness Coalition has helped organize the delivery of fresh produce to Villa del Sol and Sunset Haven, two of HACB’s senior citizen properties with 300 households total. “We’re very blessed to have wonderful partners. Everything we’ve been able to do has been with us working with other agencies that have the same mission, and that’s putting families first,” said Mancha.

Next, the organization will partner with United Way of Southern Cameron County to send 700 snack packs to HACB families. Mancha said HACB has donated $7,000 from its nonprofit to the project. Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is continuing to supply grocery bags for delivery to 700 households each month, while Good Neighbor Settlement House provides hot meals and grocery bags to over 80 families who live at Buena Vida.

