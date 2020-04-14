H-E-B updates limits on how many products you can buy

H-E-B has updated its product purchasing limits. The update was announced on Monday and includes the following:
Food items
>>Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items
>>Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item
>>Pasta Sauce: 4 items
>>Rice – 4 items
>>Dried Beans – 4 items
>>Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
>>Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
>>Baby wipes – 2 items
>>Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
>>Incontinence – 2 items
>>Puppy Pads – 1 item
>>Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item
>>Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
>>Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
>>Paper towels: 2 items
>>Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
>>Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
>>Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
>>Liquid bleach – 2 items
>>Hand sanitizer – 2 items
>>Hand soap – 2 items
>>Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
>>Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
>>Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
>>First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
>>Masks – 2 items