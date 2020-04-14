H-E-B updates limits on how many products you can buy - Brownsville Herald: Local News

H-E-B updates limits on how many products you can buy

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:29 am

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:29 am

H-E-B updates limits on how many products you can buy

H-E-B has updated its product purchasing limits. The update was announced on Monday and includes the following:

Food items

>>Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items

>>Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item

>>Pasta Sauce: 4 items

>>Rice – 4 items

>>Dried Beans – 4 items

>>Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

>>Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

>>Baby wipes – 2 items

>>Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

>>Incontinence – 2 items

>>Puppy Pads – 1 item

>>Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item

>>Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

>>Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

>>Paper towels: 2 items

>>Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

>>Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

>>Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

>>Liquid bleach – 2 items

>>Hand sanitizer – 2 items

>>Hand soap – 2 items

>>Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

>>Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

>>Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

>>First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

>>Masks – 2 items

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




