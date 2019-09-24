H-E-B to close downtown store; Company says location needs extensive renovations

H-E-B announced late Tuesday that it will close its downtown Brownsville store forever on Oct. 20.

The downtown landmark at 924 E. Elizabeth St. was built in 1958 and is one of the San Antonio-based company’s oldest locations. The company said in a press release that the location is being shuttered due to the need for “extensive renovations.”

Javier Avalos, H-E-B group vice president and general manager for the border region, said the company “will continue to operate stores and be an important resource in Brownsville.”

“We remain committed to our strong community partnerships in Brownsville and we will continue to invest in our stores, and plan to introduce and expand innovative services to better serve our customers in the area,” he said.

H-E-B also has Brownsville locations on Boca Chica Boulevard, Central Boulevard, Paredes Line Road and Southmost Boulevard. The company said it is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the downtown store’s nearly 60 employees, “who will be offered equivalent positions with opportunities for growth and advancement at nearby stores.” The company said it has nearly 1,100 employees in Brownsville.

H-E-B said it will put the downtown location up for sale and has no plans to close any other stores in the city.

Arath Lopez, H-E-B director of operations for the Lower Valley, said the company will ease the transition for downtown customers “by securing additional transportation access to our neighboring stores, as well as providing special offers and discounts for downtown customers who want to use our innovative digital services.”

The company said it plans to partner with local organizations to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to Brownsville residents, and will continue providing “significant support” to nonprofits that serve downtown residents.