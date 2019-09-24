H-E-B to close downtown store; Company says location needs extensive renovations - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

H-E-B to close downtown store; Company says location needs extensive renovations

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:38 pm

H-E-B to close downtown store; Company says location needs extensive renovations BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

H-E-B announced late Tuesday that it will close its downtown Brownsville store forever on Oct. 20.

The downtown landmark at 924 E. Elizabeth St. was built in 1958 and is one of the San Antonio-based company’s oldest locations. The company said in a press release that the location is being shuttered due to the need for “extensive renovations.”

Javier Avalos, H-E-B group vice president and general manager for the border region, said the company “will continue to operate stores and be an important resource in Brownsville.”

“We remain committed to our strong community partnerships in Brownsville and we will continue to invest in our stores, and plan to introduce and expand innovative services to better serve our customers in the area,” he said.

H-E-B also has Brownsville locations on Boca Chica Boulevard, Central Boulevard, Paredes Line Road and Southmost Boulevard. The company said it is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the downtown store’s nearly 60 employees, “who will be offered equivalent positions with opportunities for growth and advancement at nearby stores.” The company said it has nearly 1,100 employees in Brownsville.

H-E-B said it will put the downtown location up for sale and has no plans to close any other stores in the city.

Arath Lopez, H-E-B director of operations for the Lower Valley, said the company will ease the transition for downtown customers “by securing additional transportation access to our neighboring stores, as well as providing special offers and discounts for downtown customers who want to use our innovative digital services.”

The company said it plans to partner with local organizations to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to Brownsville residents, and will continue providing “significant support” to nonprofits that serve downtown residents.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 5:38 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]