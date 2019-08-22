H-E-B recalls its strawberry ice cream

If you bought strawberry flavored Creamy Creations ice cream from H-E-B, you may need to take it back.

The grocery store chain is recalling the ice cream because of the possibility the containers may have metal fragments from processing equipment that was discovered during routine inspection.

To date, the company says no one has been injured.

The recall is only for half-gallon strawberry flavored Creamy Creations with UPC 4122034602 and a Sell by March 12, 2020 date on the package.

The ice cream was not distributed to all of the company’s stores, but it was available for purchase at 13 of the stores in the Rio Grande Valley listed below:

- Alamo;

- Brownsville: Boca Chica and Paredes Line Road;

- Brownsville: FM 802 and Paredes Line Road;

- Harlingen: Expressway 83;

- Harlingen: Morgan Boulevard;

- Edinburg: Closner and Gonzalez Road;

- McAllen: Trenton and 10th Street;

- Mission No. 3;

- Palmhurst: Highway 107 and E. Mile 3 Road;

- Rio Grande City: Highway 83 and S. Bridge;

- San Benito;

- San Juan;

- Weslaco.

The recall does not impact any stores in Mexico (including the two in Matamoros), Houston or Central Market stores.

The company says the ice cream has been removed from all store shelves.

H-E-B says customers who bought the dairy product can return it to the store for a full refund. They can also call H-E-B Customer Service at (855) 432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com