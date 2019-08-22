H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations ice cream - Brownsville Herald: Local News

H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations ice cream

Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 10:08 am

H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations ice cream Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

If you bought strawberry flavored Creamy Creations ice cream from H-E-B you may need to take it back.

The grocery store is recalling the ice cream because of the possibility it may have metal fragments from processing equipment that was discovered during routine inspection. To date the company says no one has been injured.

The recall is for half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations with UPC 4122034602 and a Sell by March 12, 2020 date on the package.

The ice cream was sold at a number of Rio Grande Valley H-E-B stores including the following:

- Brownsville - Boca Chica Boulevard

- Brownsville - Paredes Line Road

- Harlingen - Expressway 83

- Harlingen - Morgan Boulevard

- Edinburg - Closner and Gonzalez Road

- Mission #3

- Rio Grande City

- San Benito

- San Juan

- Weslaco

H-E-B says customers who bought the ice cream can return it to the store for a full refund. They can also call H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Calendar

Calendar

