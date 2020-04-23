H-E-B, Favor launch 2-hour express delivery - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

H-E-B, Favor launch 2-hour express delivery

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:32 pm

H-E-B, Favor launch 2-hour express delivery STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

H-E-B and Favor Delivery partnered to introduce a new service to have grocery essentials delivered to doorsteps in two hours or less, according to a store news release. 

Products can be delivered from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop in Texas, in addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery. 

Through Express Delivery, customers will have a limit of 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer, wine and more. 

These stories previously partnered to serve Texans through other efforts such as their Senior Support Program, which provides people 60-years-old and older with grocery delivery.

Posted in on Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:32 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]