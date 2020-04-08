H-E-B expands delivery service for seniors - Brownsville Herald: Local News

H-E-B expands delivery service for seniors

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 11:35 am

H-E-B expands delivery service for seniors

H-E-B says it is expanding its delivery service in Texans in hopes of reaching more seniors who are at home because of concerns over coronavirus.

With this expansion, H-E-B & Favor’s Senior Support Program, which provides seniors with the ability to order groceries for delivery, will now be available to seniors (60+) from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s store in Texas.

“With Texans relying on delivery now more than ever, it is our duty to support more of our communities across the state, as quickly as possible,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer. “H-E-B and Favor joined forces in 2018 to better serve our Texas customers and communities together, and we remain committed to doing everything we can for our state during this crisis.”

The company says delivery drivers will place all orders at the customer’s doorstep, providing a completely contactless experience.

H-E-B and Favor, the Austin-based on-demand delivery service that H-E-B acquired in 2018, launched this effort on March 20. The company is waiving all delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program. Orders include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the delivery person.

