H-E-B announces new hours of operation

H-E-B officials announced that the grocery store will extend its hours of operation starting Monday.

The H-E-B stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Currently, the stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a press release, the grocery store said “With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices.”

"Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments,”the release said.