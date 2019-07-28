Gutierrez settles into job as new BISD superintendent

Only days into the job, new Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Rene Gutierrez says he’s found common ground with everyone he’s met so far in the district and community.

“We have one thing in common and that is that we have a passion for our kids in our community and we want them to have a better quality of life through our school system,” Gutierrez said in an interview this past week.

“I want the community to know that I’m going to work very hard to make sure that every child in our district is academically prepared and that we are creating well-rounded students either to the workforce or to higher education,” he said.

Gutierrez began work July 15 after being hired for the position in late June. Previously he served 10 years as superintendent of the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, so he’s familiar with getting things done in a large district. Edinburg has 43 campuses, Brownsville 57. He also served as chief financial officer of the La Joya Independent School District, another large Rio Grande Valley district.

He said his immediate plans are to evaluate all programs in place in the district and work with the staff to find areas to improve while at the same meeting BISD employees.

“The district is already doing wonderful programs with the kids,” but there are areas where it can improve academically, he said.

Gutierrez attended schools in Mexico, immigrated to McAllen as a child and graduated from McAllen High School in 1983. He then earned an associate’s degree in applied science from Texas Southmost College, and his bachelor’s in business administration from Pan American University-Brownsville in 1987. He met his wife Edna, a teacher, while both were college students in Brownsville.

He went on to earn his master’s degree in education from the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg and received his doctoral degree in educational leadership from the same school. The University of Texas Pan American and its Edinburg and Brownsville campuses eventually became the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

His doctoral dissertation is titled “Factors Contributing to the Academic Achievement of Mexican-Origin Immigrant High School Students,” meaning Gutierrez is familiar both from personal experience and from an academic perspective with the challenges facing Brownsville students. He noted that BISD is obligated to serve all students who come to its doors.

“One of the things I want to do as superintendent is reach out to every child regardless of where they come from or their background,” he said. “We have a responsibility as educators to try and service every student and make sure that they’re going to be college and career ready. “Part of being here and getting to know the district is that we need to make sure that we are continually making progress in how we serve our students.” Another aspect is finding ways to “close the gaps and bring up all students to be academically successful,” he said.

“The long term plan is to make sure we are continuously meeting the needs of all our students, especially those that are in the special education, bilingual and gifted and talented groups, that we are meeting their needs through programs that are specifically targeted for the specific subgroups.”

Gutierrez also said he wants to build up the partnerships with TSC and UTRGV that are key to the district’s dual enrollment programs.

Gutierrez met with Curriculum and Instruction personnel on Monday and was to meet with the district’s principals later in the week to make sure everything is ready to go when school starts on Aug. 14.

“I’ve been very pleased with the staff so far. They have brought me up to speed with where the district is now and what we need to do moving forward,” he said.

In Edinburg Gutierrez oversaw construction of some $112 million in school district projects that resulted from the issuance of bonded debt. BISD is in the middle of more than $120 million in improvements to its schools along with new construction financed through increased property taxes.

“Like any organization Brownsville ISD has some areas that I’m going to be working on,” he said. “It’s all about making it better and making the district better for the kids, for them to be proud of Brownsville ISD, so that our district can be better.”

Gutierrez said he has a 100-day plan for himself, so over the next weeks and months he will be meeting with various groups to become familiar with district operations and meet “the entire BISD family.” He said he’s waiting until after school starts to begin visiting the campuses so the students will be there.

“I’ve been very pleased so far with the welcome, with the friendliness, with the enthusiasm of the staff that they have for Brownsville ISD,” he said.

