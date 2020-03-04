Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case

A man charged in an extortion case linked to an incident in which undocumented people were held against their will and beaten on video pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges in federal court in Brownsville.

Lindemberg Lopez-Velasquez was charged in a four-count indictment in January, alongside alleged co-conspirator Lisa Bernice Benavides. The document charged both with conspiracy to transport and harbor certain aliens within the United States and two counts of harboring a certain alien within the country for commercial advantage/private gain.

Lopez-Velasquez was charged with an additional count of illegal re-entry into the United States.

On Wednesday, court records showed that Lopez-Velasquez pleaded guilty to counts 2 and 4 of the indictment with no plea agreement filed. He is set to be sentenced on May 27.

According to the document, count two carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine. The illegal re-entry charge against Velasquez carries a sentence of up to 20 years with a fine of up to $250,000.

A criminal complaint filed in the case stated that HSI agents interviewed two undocumented people who had been held against their will who said that their families paid additional smuggling fees on New Year’s Day.

The document stated that the two told investigators a third individual was still being held against his will and beaten in an effort to extort money. They had been moved in a Jeep to a hotel, but the third person had been left behind, according to the complaint.

Investigators surveilled a residence on CedarStreet in Brownsville, eventually stopping the Jeep and apprehending two suspects who fled on foot, one of which was Lopez-Velasquez, the complaint stated.

