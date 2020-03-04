Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 8:00 pm

Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A man charged in an extortion case linked to an incident in which undocumented people were held against their will and beaten on video pleaded guilty to human smuggling charges in federal court in Brownsville.

Lindemberg Lopez-Velasquez was charged in a four-count indictment in January, alongside alleged co-conspirator Lisa Bernice Benavides. The document charged both with conspiracy to transport and harbor certain aliens within the United States and two counts of harboring a certain alien within the country for commercial advantage/private gain.

Lopez-Velasquez was charged with an additional count of illegal re-entry into the United States.

On Wednesday, court records showed that Lopez-Velasquez pleaded guilty to counts 2 and 4 of the indictment with no plea agreement filed. He is set to be sentenced on May 27.

According to the document, count two carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine. The illegal re-entry charge against Velasquez carries a sentence of up to 20 years with a fine of up to $250,000.

A criminal complaint filed in the case stated that HSI agents interviewed two undocumented people who had been held against their will who said that their families paid additional smuggling fees on New Year’s Day.

The document stated that the two told investigators a third individual was still being held against his will and beaten in an effort to extort money. They had been moved in a Jeep to a hotel, but the third person had been left behind, according to the complaint.

Investigators surveilled a residence on CedarStreet in Brownsville, eventually stopping the Jeep and apprehending two suspects who fled on foot, one of which was Lopez-Velasquez, the complaint stated.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]