Grant money allocated to RGV for transport providers

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, has announced that Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council is one of four transport providers in his district to receive federal funding for busing services.

According to a press release from Vela’s Office, the transport providers will receive up to $3.2 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Texas Department of Transportation received over $13.8 million in federal funding through its Federal Transit Administration’s fiscal year 2019 Bus and Bus Facilities Program Funding Opportunity.

The purpose of the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program is to assist in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.

“LRGVDC’s Valley Metro service demands continue to grow as non-urbanized areas populate. Additional rolling transit stock assists in our mission to provide reliable, seamless connection across the region,” said Ron Garza, executive director, Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council. “With over 800,000 rides each year, Valley Metro values every resource dedicated to public transit service.”

TxDOT will receive funding on behalf of rural transit providers throughout the state to replace transit vehicles that have exceeded their useful life. The grants also will fund new and rehabilitated maintenance and other facilities, allowing the rural transit providers to improve safety and efficiency and meet growing demand for service.

“It was an honor to provide a letter of support for TxDOT’s application, and I’m pleased to announce that four local transit providers from my district are receiving funding to help economically disadvantaged residents with high quality transit service,” said Vela. “This grant will fund 36 new vehicles for rural transit providers to better serve the public, seniors and persons with disabilities.”