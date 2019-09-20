Grand Jury indicts man who shot trooper for capital murder

EDINBURG — A Hidalgo County Grand Jury returned a capital murder indictment on the man who fatally shot a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper earlier this year, District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. confirmed Friday afternoon.

Nearly a month after Trooper Moises Sanchez died following complications from surgery for gunshot wounds, Rodriguez, who declined to provide a comment, or elaborate further, said the jurors handed down the indictment on 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez, late Thursday afternoon.

On the evening of April 6, Godinez, of Edinburg, allegedly opened fire on law enforcement officers in Edinburg, including on Sanchez, after he responded to the original call of a car crash — fleeing the scene and opening fire after the trooper caught up to him in the 1500 block of South Maltese Street.

At some point, authorities say Godinez was also shot, though it’s unclear which officer shot the suspect.

Godinez is also charged with shooting at Edinburg police officers Sandra Tapia and Jessie Moreno, according the indictment.

In June, the grand jury returned three counts of attempted capital murder against Godinez, to which he subsequently pleaded not guilty to in July, court records show.

Prior to Sanchez’s death, over the last few months, DPS officials reported Sanchez’s condition was improving as he underwent operations and therapy related to gunshot wounds he sustained to his head and shoulder.

On Sept. 6, hundreds paid their respects to Sanchez during a ceremony in Edinburg.

