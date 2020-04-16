Govt. grants available: Governor’s office announces $38M fund - Brownsville Herald: Local News



Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 8:05 pm

Govt. grants available: Governor’s office announces $38M fund BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

At a time municipalities and counties are being hit hard by the economic fallout from COVID-19, local governments in Texas will be able to apply for $38 million in emergency funds for critical resources through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the federal Emergency Appropriations for Coronavirus Health Response and Agency Operations Act.

The funds will be administered through the Public Safety Office of Gov. Greg Abbott, according to an announcement from state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr.’s office.

The funds can be spent on expenses and projects including but not limited to overtime for peace officers, correctional officers, medical and other essential personnel, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies such as sanitizer and disinfectant, temporary staff, medical care of inmates diagnosed with COVID-19, and any other costs associated with the implementation of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including those governing correctional and detention facilities, emergency medical services, businesses and employers, according to the announcement.

Lucio, D-Brownsville, chairman of the Texas Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Relations, applauded the move by the governor’s office.

“As chairman of IGR, I strongly urge our South Texas local governments to apply for these greatly needed coronavirus response funds to help provide critical resources like personal protective equipment and supplies, and related first-responder and essential staff support to protect our communities,” he said.

Local governments can apply for the grants at egrants.gov.texas.gov.

