Gov. Abbott names Brownsville attorney to advisory council tasked with helping reopen state

Attorney David Oliveira of Brownsville has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to a special advisory council tasked with helping businesses strategically reopen while containing the spread of COVID-19.

The appointment, which tasks Oliveira and fellow council members to share innovative ideas to assist reopening efforts, comes after Abbott issued three executive orders Friday to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas.

Oliveira is a member of the National Mock Trial Team; Board of Barristers as well as the Cameron County Bar Association; State Bar of Texas.

Oliveira will join 37 other business leaders representing the state's regions and industries in Abbott’s special advisory council.

“The advisory council will collaborate with working groups to devise strategies, statewide standards, and appropriate time frames to reopen the Lone Star State while prioritizing the health and safety of all Texans,” a governor’s news release stated.