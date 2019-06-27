Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for flood-ravaged RGV counties - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for flood-ravaged RGV counties

Posted: Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:30 pm

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for flood-ravaged RGV counties Staff report Brownsville Herald

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state of disaster declaration for Rio Grande Valley communities that sustained significant flooding damage as a result of Monday night’s thunderstorms.

Abbott’s declaration includes the counties of Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy.

In Willacy County, 70% of the city of Raymondville was believed to be underwater. In Harlingen, most of the west side of the city, plus neighboring Primera, Santa Rosa were underwater. Hidalgo County, officials said the severe weather, which caused wind as well as rain damages, prompted 100 rescues.

“The state of Texas is doing everything it can to ensure these three counties have the resources they need to respond to these storms,” Abbott said in a news release. “I ask that all Texans join me and Cecilia in praying for those impacted by severe flooding. By working closely with local officials, we will put the communities of the Rio Grande Valley on a path to recovery.”

Posted in on Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:30 pm.

