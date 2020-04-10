Good Neighbor provides emergency grocery bags to needy families

The Good Neighbor Settlement House Food Bank is offering emergency bags to families who are in need of groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic which includes fresh fruits, canned food, bread, meat, orange juice and other food items.

The Food Bank, called Mesa Llena, is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mesa Llena is closed Wednesdays because this is the day the settlement house receives the groceries and start organizing everything to give it out to those who need it during the following days.

“I think it’s important to have this help in the community because a lot of individuals that in the past have never asked for any kind of assistance or anything like that, at this moment, with everything going around Brownsville and the world having Mesa Llena there for the community is really helpful because a lot of the families sometimes don’t have any kind of transportation to go to the grocery stores and we are here to support our community,” Executive Director Hugo Zurita said. “It is very important for us to continue supporting our community, not just the downtown area but the community as a whole.”

The bags are a one-time help for those who are not part of the Mesa Llena jurisdiction but when individuals go pick up their bag, Good Neighbor will inform them of the closest food pantry to their house so they can apply there and receive the help they need regularly.

The requirements to receive the emergency bag are an official ID and proof of residency. The ID can be a visa, or a Mexican INE, a Texas Drivers Licence, as long as it has the same name on the proof of residency from Brownsville.

"At this time, we are serving all the community of Brownsville with an emergency bag. So, what that means is that no matter where you live, in the Brownsville area, you still qualify to receive a food pantry bag, so all you need is a driver’s license or an ID and the proof of residency from where you live at,” Zurita said.

The bag Good Neighbor is distributing includes a bag of rice, a bag of beans, a bag of pasta, a bag of dried fruit, a meat pack, yellow cheese, milk, a box with raisins, two spaguetti boxes, an orange juice, a can of mixed veggies, green peas, a can of peaches, a can of corn, a can of tomato sauce, eggs, strawberries, oranges and sandwich bread.

Zurita said the items may vary depending on availability and that he encourages the community to donate to Good Neighbor so the community can continue to receive this help during this difficult time.

“We are asking for donations and all the money we are raising right now is to buy more produce, to buy more food and we are still needing recycling bags,” he said.

To donate, please visit “Good Neighbor Settlement House” on Facebook or call them (956) 542-2368.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com