Going Home: Loggerhead turtle returned to Gulf

Tourists from throughout the Rio Grande Valley and Texas packed Cameron County Beach Access No.3 Monday morning waiting to see the release of a massive turtle into the Gulf of Mexico.

Kilo is a 100 pound loggerhead sea turtle who was accidentally caught by a fisherman near the Port Mansfield Jetties on June 2. Once the angler brought the turtle to shore he knew not to handle it and called Sea Turtle Inc. for help.

The turtle was examined at the South Padre Island rehabilitation facility where caretakers discovered Kilo was about 10 years old, severely anemic, and had small bones and other debris blocking its gastro intestinal tract.

Much like humans, the turtle was treated with antibiotics and iron supplements. Its blood levels were checked regularly and a few days ago they determined the turtle was well enough to be released and it was time to let Kilo go home.

Gladys Segura, a Brownsville native who lives in Houston, was vacationing on South Padre Island with her family and was excited to witness the release.

“We went to Sea Turtle Inc. and we saw the turtles over there and that’s how we learned about the release. We’re super excited.”

Segura and her son Julius were among more than 100 people anxiously watching as staff carried Kilo from the back of a pickup truck to the sand.

It looked like Kilo sensed he was returning to the Gulf because he moved his flippers excitedly and once he was set free it took him just a few minutes to reach the edge of the water and swim away.

In conjunction with Kilo’s release, CPL Retail Energy donated $10,000 to Sea Turtle Inc.

“To help support them in their initiative to help turtles be rehabilitated and released into the ocean,” said Melissa Hand, an external relations specialist with the power company. “We came to look for nonprofits that were doing goodwill in the community and we thought that the sea turtles needed our help just like any of the other great charities down here.”

Jeff George, the executive director of the rehab facility, says the money will be used towards the agency’s expansion plans.

“It’s going for the new rehab center, which we anticipate breaking ground next year. It’s going for a brand new clinic so we can better take care of the animals.”

George said the nonprofit group invites the public to turtle releases in hopes of educating them about turtles just like the fisherman who caught Kilo.

