Glow Night: Golf center to host monthly glow golf

The Brownsville Golf Center will host its monthly Glow Golf Thursday where the community will be able to play in the dark with glow golf balls of different colors.

The event is in partnership with the City of Brownsville and the Parks & Recreation Department. The price is $45 for two people and it includes four glow balls, two glow necklaces, two hot dog combos and a bucket of domestic beer. Golfing tees off at 6:30 p.m.

“This is something I have been researching for a while. I’ve been trying to come up with new innovative ideas to do for the golf center,” Isabel Gaucin, Golf Center manager, said. “We tried it out and it has been working out really well, people are being really receptive about it. … It’s something that our golfers here in the community can take advantage of and it’s a lot of fun.”

Gaucin said the event is very fun because the balls are of different colors and it is entertaining for everyone. She said there’s no need to be an expert in golf because it is just for fun.

“It looks really neat because it is so dark out there so when they hit the ball all they see is something glowing; whether it is green or blue ball, or white ball, they see it and it looks really amazing,” she said.

“People do it more for fun, it is not so much a competition, but it is something that they do for fun. Everybody can come out and try it. It’s not going to be something that is competitive or anything like that, it is just for fun.”

Gaucin said she invites the community to attend with their families so they can relax and have a good time. She said the glow golf is a great way to start playing the sport.

“I definitely would like to invite everyone to come, come and try it out. Don’t feel intimidated by golf,” she said.

“I hear that a lot of people are intimidated because it is a difficult sport to play but a great way to start it is to come out and try it with the golf glow, because it is a lot of fun and it can be for anybody; from beginners, to even professionals if they want to come out and try it. Just to relax and to have a good time.”

For more information call the center at (956) 541-2582 or visit them at 1800 W. San Marcelo Blvd.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com