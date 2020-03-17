Denise Cathey
A juvenile flamingo grooms itself Tuesday among the flock of adults at the flamingo enclosure in Gladys Porter Zoo. While the newest additions haven't yet developed their signature color, over time they will turn the same bright pink as the adults.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 3:04 pm
Gladys Porter Zoo closed to all visitors
Staff report
Brownsville Herald
Gladys Porter Zoo released the following statement via Facebook:
Effective immediately, the Gladys Porter Zoo will remain closed to the public until further notice.
The health and safety of our guests, staff, and animals is our top priority.
Even though there have not been any recorded cases of COVID-19 in Brownsville, it is the Zoo's responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the spread of the virus.
For more information, please visit our website at http://gpz.org/update-on-coronavirus
