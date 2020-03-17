Gladys Porter Zoo closed to all visitors

Gladys Porter Zoo released the following statement via Facebook:

Effective immediately, the Gladys Porter Zoo will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The health and safety of our guests, staff, and animals is our top priority.

Even though there have not been any recorded cases of COVID-19 in Brownsville, it is the Zoo's responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information, please visit our website at http://gpz.org/update-on-coronavirus