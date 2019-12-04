Gladys Porter Zoo celebrates Zoo Nights & Lights

Staff members at the Gladys Porter Zoo were busy Wednesday afternoon getting everything ready for the annual Zoo Nights & Lights, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The event, in which 135 lighted animals and 800 luminarias light up pathways around the zoo in a festive holiday atmosphere, features live performances by local bands and school choirs from Brownsville, La Joya and San Benito. Concession stands will have kettle corn and hot chocolate for sale, gingerbread decorating will be offered for children and arts and crafts will be available from local vendors.

“It’s great fun for the whole family, with a bit of something for everyone, and a great opportunity for everyone to get in the holiday spirit,” Alejandra C.W. Rodriguez, GPZ marketing coordinator, said.

An illuminated Santa Claus on a motorcycle greets visitors from atop the gorilla habitat entrance. Other lighted animals along the way include giraffes, peacock, flamingoes, toucans, penguins, monkeys and gorillas, bears, tigers and lions.

Admission is $2.50 per child or adult but guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy will receive free admission. The toys are donated to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Zoo Nights and Lights has been going on for more than 20 years. It is a fundraiser for the zoo and a main venue for Toys for Tots donations. A drop-off location for toy donations will be available at the zoo’s main entrance.

Local band Ensemble La Mision will perform all three days on Gorilla Island. The Garcia Middle School vocal ensemble performs at 6 p.m. Friday in the Small World children’s area, followed by the Lopez Early College High School barbershop chorus at 6:30 p.m. and the San Benito Riverside Middle School Bulldog Choir at 7.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be read aloud from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. all three days at Pizzooria, and Christmas Karaoke will be happening there from 6-9 p.m. all three days.

Grupo Folklorico Tabasco from La Joya High School will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Pizzooria, the Gonzalez Elementary Mustang Cheerleaders at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Small World, and Los Fresnos Girl Scout Troop 128 in the same location at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sponsors for the event include Brownsville Public Utilities Board, Metro by T-Mobile, McDonalds, and City of Brownsville. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate or online at gpz.org.

For more information call the zoo at (956) 546-7187.

