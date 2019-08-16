Giving back: Organization donates hundreds of supplies to Putegnat Elementary

Children from all grades at Annie S. Putegnat Elementary School received school supplies donated by the Brownsville Trailblazers in partnership with different organizations Friday.

The event has been going on for seven years and organizer Cesar Mercado from Trailblazers said one of the main reasons they do this at Putegnat Elementary is because he was a student there. He said it is important to pay it forward and to support education to encourage future college students to stay in the community to help make it grow.

“It’s very important to give back to the community. I came from Putegnat and I am at a point where I can help and I like to focus on being involved at Putegnat,” Mercado said. “We do it every year.”

Trailblazers also host another yearly event where they have an essay contest and the prizes include educational items such as iPads and computers.

“It is usually in the fall, no later than November when we do the essay contest for the fifth graders only … we usually award the top five or eight essays,” Mercado said. “We also do fun events where we bring gift cards for a little competition.”

Aidee Vasquez, Principal at Putegnat Elementary, said she is very grateful with Trailblazers and all other organizations and community members that continue to support the school throughout the years. She said it is important for students to see that the school does not stand alone and they have great support from the community.

“That shows students a lot of responsibility because now they can pay it forward,” Vasquez said. “When they’re college graduates they can come back to their school and also give back to their community.”

CSL Plasma also helped collect hundreds of school supplies for the students because they think it is important to support education.

“We like to participate in community outreaches and especially participate with young students to motivate them to stay in school,” CSL Center Manager Francisca Lopez said. “We have been participating with Mr. Mercado for about five years.”

Nick Caballero CSL Center Manager said it is important to support the education and young students because they will remember this when they grow up and hopefully they will be inspired to do something similar for their community.

“This can be used as motivation or encouragement to continue to do great things,” he said. “It is very important for us to be able to help the community in any way we can.”

Vazques said the students at Putegnat have a great potential and she hopes to see them become successful people who care about their community.

“Our students have a lot of potential, they have a very high potential and I can already see many of them be attorneys and doctors and I can see the future that they have,” Vasquez said. “Their future is very promising.”

