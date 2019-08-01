Girl Scout collects uniforms for sustainable project

Girl Scout Alyssa Perez is collecting slightly-worn uniforms as part of her sustainable project to receive the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

Perez, who has been with the Girl Scouts since she was in first grade, is now a senior in high school. She said she hopes this project will help families in need who cannot afford to buy school uniforms for their children.

Her project consists of collecting slightly-worn uniforms used in local schools to create closets available for the community and donate them to those in need. She started this project because one family member is a kindergarten teacher who has told her stories about underprivileged children who do not have enough school uniforms.

“My aunt is a teacher at Gonzalez (Elementary,) she is a kindergarten teacher, and she said there are a lot of kids who don’t have money for uniforms and their parents don’t make that much money,” Perez said. “She has told me stories where families would have five children and only two would go to school that day because the whole family only had two uniforms. Uniforms can be expensive.”

To receive the Gold Award, she has to complete a journey book, a take-action project and complete an individual project that takes 80 or more hours and is sustainable into the future. Perez has held the title of Daisy, Brownie, Cadette, Junior, Senior and Ambassador.

“In my community, the poverty percentage is 36, and in schools it is evident which students can afford school uniforms and who has financial problems,” she wrote in her project proposal. “In my school district it is mandatory to wear school uniforms until high school and it can become very expensive if parents have three or more children with a set of uniforms averaging around $55 each.”

She said this project will save parents and children from financial stress by providing them free uniforms. She hopes that those who no longer use their old uniforms donate them to the closet’s efforts to refurbish and give them back to the community.

“I will be organizing the uniforms by school, size and color … this will be a continuous process and soon be taken control of by my partners who work in areas similar to this,” she said.

She has only been collecting uniforms for a few days and already has more than 30 polo shirts. Currently, there are two drop-off and pick-up bins located at Centro Cultural at 2100 Avenida Gregory in Cameron Park and at Tip of Texas Family Outreach, at 455 E. Levee St.

“They are allowing me to create closet space,” Perez said. “This is going to continue for years and years to come.”

If you are unable to drop off uniforms at the two locations, contact Perez at (956) 832-3956 to donate.

Perez said the most important thing she has learned in the Girl Scouts is to be a leader who cares about her community. During her years as a Girl Scout she has worked on several projects for the community such as making ramps for disabled people at their mobile homes and delivering personal care items to homeless and shelters.

“The most important thing I learned is that, Girl Scouts are not only about selling cookies and making crafts; it is more about becoming a leader and seeing what you can do in your community.”

