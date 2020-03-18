Getting real: City, county reveal coronavirus measures

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said 10 people in the county have been tested for coronavirus, or COVID-19, seven tests came back negative and results are pending on the other three.

Forty-six others were being monitored in self quarantine, 14 of them having completed the 14-day “wait and see” period while the remaining 32 are still under watch, he said.

“As we speak we still do not have a confirmed case of coronavirus here in Cameron County,” Treviño said, adding that he expects that to change.

“We’ve been hopeful for several weeks that the federal government would finally get on the stick and get those test kits to all the local entities throughout the entire country,” he said. “I believe we’re getting more and more, which will lead to positive tests. … I’d be shocked and surprised if we don’t have a positive test at some point.”

Texas had at least 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of press time Tuesday, including one in Laredo, and the state’s first death from coronavirus in Matagorda County. Confirmed cases surged nationwide on Tuesday, surpassing 5,000 in 49 states with at least 96 deaths reported.

Since Friday the county has canceled all events at its facilities and limited gatherings to 250 people or less, Treviño said, noting that since then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines limiting gatherings to 50, then updating its guidelines to 10 or fewer. The county has asked business owners on South Padre Island not to host spring break revelers, though not all have complied with the request, and closed all county-owned beaches and parks, including public boat ramps, Trevino said.

The judge said the closures were based on “very tough decisions” and acknowledged they’ll be unpopular, though he stressed the actions are necessary to promote and facilitate social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The county and city of Brownsville have both issued disaster declarations, as has Gov. Greg Abbott. The White House declared a national emergency on March 13.

“We don’t expect unanimity, but every once in a while a situation like this allows us the opportunity to show what we’re made of and what we can accomplish when we work together,” he said.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez also spoke at the press conference, detailing steps the city has taken in response to the threat. Starting today (March 18), occupancy for all bars and restaurants within the city will be reduced by 50 percent, he said. Adult and child daycare will be limited to 50 percent occupancy or 50 people, whichever is lowest, public gatherings are being limited as much as possible, and the city is encouraging it employees to work from home when practical, Mendez said.

“I understand that some people may have an issue with it for the time being, but please keep in mind here the ultimate goal is public safety and the safety of our families and our community more than anything else,” he said.

Treviño advised residents to stay home if they have no reason to leave, especially if they’re sick. If you think you have the coronavirus, don’t go the doctor’s office or the hospital right away but call the doctor or the hospital first, he said.

Treviño also had stern words for residents going to stores and panic buying.

“For those individuals who have been rushing and overbuying things like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, water, food, it’s creating an undue burden on your neighbor,” he said. “Everybody has to start acting in a more reasonable and gracious manner.”

The county has set up an emergency health hotline for residents with concerns or seeking more information. That number is (956) 247-3650.

