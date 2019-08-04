Getting ready for school: Health fair also provides supplies

More than 2,000 kids received a backpack with school supplies Saturday at the Brownsville Independent School District “Back to School Health Fair.”

The annual event has been going on for eight years and serves as an informational kickoff for the new school year. Classes begin Aug.14, earlier than last year.

At the event, children received backpacks, school supplies such as notepads, binders, pencils, crayons, and also haircuts and immunizations.

“Just the expense of going back to school, it’s very heavy, especially for big families. Our event helps them to have school supplies to be ready to be academically prepared and take that school year on,” Lilibeth Lopez, a secretary for the Youth Connection Project at BISD, said. “It helps a lot of families that are in need and in economical hardships. It helps them to also have the opportunity to enroll in school and to have the supplies that the students need to receive the thorough education that every child deserves in the United States.”

Also at the event were the BISD Migrant Education Program, Valley Baptist Medical Center, Cameron County Education, San Martin Home Health, BISD Health Services and the BISD Bilingual Education Program.

“This is an opportunity for us to share our brochures, information about the services and the support we offer for the English-learners in the district,” Carlos Olvera, Bilingual ESL Director, said.

There are 40,000 students in the district and about 15,000 of them are English learners, Olvera said. BISD offers the Bilingual Education Program to facilitate the development of English language skills for English learners using their primary language skills to make the transition to English.

Sara Garza, administrator for Guidance and Counseling, said BISD is promoting different initiatives in counseling for higher education, character development and school safety. At the event, she was giving free pencils with messages for students to stop and prevent bullying.

“Today what we are promoting is school safety, so, we are giving out pencils to students that say ‘I love my safe school,’ ‘See something, say something,’ ‘Report bullying’ because it is imperative that our students come to school and know that they are safe and they play an active role, and their parents play an active role, in reporting any type of suspected bullying,” Garza said. “They need to come forward so that way, our police department, our campus administration, our counselors, can all support the students and the parents in our communities.”

