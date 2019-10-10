Getting Around: H-E-B to offer BMetro cards to downtown residents - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Getting Around: H-E-B to offer BMetro cards to downtown residents

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 8:00 pm

Getting Around: H-E-B to offer BMetro cards to downtown residents By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

As the H-E-B store in downtown Brownsville prepares to close its doors Oct. 20, the grocery food chain will offer BMetro cards to downtown residents that will pay for bus transportation to other H-E-B stores in the city.

In a press release, H-E-B announced the BMetro/H-E-B ID cards will be available to residents living in a 1-mile radius of the downtown store.

“Everyone needing transportation will need to apply in order to receive free bus ID to and from our stores located on Boca Chica, Southmost and Paredes Line stores,” said Linda Tovar, H-E-B senior manager of Public Affairs.

Officials announced last month that the downtown store would be closed because it would need “extensive facility renovations.”

The store has been at its downtown location for 60 years.

Applications for the BMetro/H-E-B ID cards will be received, starting today through Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The applications will be taken and considered for approval on the spot at the H-E-B downtown store.

In addition, H-E-B will host Villa Del Sol residents with an onsite assistance process.

All customers filling out applications for the BMetro/H-E-B ID card will need to provide one form of identification and a utility bill to confirm residence in the designated area. All other downtown store customers will need to provide a regular boarding cross identification.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Thursday, October 10, 2019 8:00 pm.

