Get well: Anisa Ramirez pushes BISD employees to better health

If you’re an employee of the Brownsville Independent School District, know that someone is worrying about you.

Anisa H. Ramirez, in her capacity as coordinator of the BISD Wellness Center, a position she’s held for seven years, wants BISD employees to be healthy and happy, and she’s doing everything she can think of to make it so.

Ramirez started a running club for BISD employees about five years ago, based on a program she had created for students and family members when she taught physical education at Burns Elementary School. Then Ramirez started a dance team. Her theory was that, while PE curriculum like dodge ball may not carry over into adulthood, running and dancing might.

It was all volunteer work on Ramirez’s part, though the effect on the kids was unmistakable, she said.

“You see them grow and flourish, and their self esteem — it’s just better,” Ramirez said. “Their life is better. You just see a different person from when you started.”

She said pretty much the same thing happens with the grownups at BISD, where Ramirez also started a walking club, to cater to employees for whom running wasn’t a realistic proposition.

“You see kids happy after a run,” Ramirez said. “It’s the same happiness I see in adults.”

Though it took a while for the concept to catch on, participation in the clubs eventually skyrocketed, she said. BISD groups also compete in 5K, 10K and half-marathon runs.

When Ramirez began refereeing BISD employee volleyball, she was surprised to discover another parallel: Adults, when they think they have an opportunity, will cheat just like the kids Ramirez used to coach. Obviously, she had to put her foot down.

“Because I was a coach, I know the rules,” she said. “When I first started they were trying to be a little sneaky. After teaching kids and then working with adults, it’s the same thing.”

Be that as it may, Ramirez just wants her people to eat right, exercise whichever way they can, have fun in the process, bring home ribbons and trophies and come back for more.

“I think that, just as a child, adults also need that pat on the back, that you’re doing a good job,” she said. “That’s what kids need to hear, and maybe as adults we still need to hear that sometimes.”

