GBIC finds its feet: Strategic plan, new board gives EDC direction

With a full board, strategic plan and amended bylaws in place, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation has a sense of direction that was missing a year ago, according to Executive Director Mario Lozoya.

Not that no work was getting done, but with a partial board and inconsistent direction, “we were kind of shotgunning things,” he said. The nonprofit is on its third board since Lozoya arrived in July 2018, he said.

Before Lozoya’s arrival, GBIC had commissioned Austin-based TIP Strategies Inc. to develop a strategic plan, which was finalized in 2019. It provides guidelines for growing Brownsville’s economic prosperity in keeping with state laws governing “Type A” economic development corporations like GBIC, which are intended to prioritize industry and manufacturing.

“It’s a five-year plan,” Lozoya said. “We can’t implement it all in one year, so we’re taking pieces of it. Right now the direction of the board, in alignment with the city’s strategy, is to try to increase the industrial footprint.”

That’s based on a consultant’s analysis showing a woefully insufficient portion of land within the city limits as being devoted to industrial activity, which means less revenue generation in the form of property taxes, Lozoya said.

“If the city says we want to increase industrial land use a little bit more, then we need to accept that direction and follow it,” he said. “We’re working now with the city to understand what is the overall target of the city’s land use and where does GBIC fit in that.”

Lozoya said the 65-acre North Brownsville Industrial Park, which opened in 2011 east of Paredes Line Road and south of FM 550/FM511, is on the verge of getting its first tenant, a company interested in relocating from a privately owned industrial park in the city.

“They’re in the process of working with the city for permitting,” he said. “We’re hoping that’s done soon so they can start breaking ground.”

GBIC also owns 350 acres west of Paredes Line Road and south of FM 550/FM511 that it wants to develop as an industrial park, and GBIC is working with Brownsville Public Utilities Board on improving infrastructure there, Lozoya said.

“We don’t have any roads in there, for example,” he said. “We’re starting to plan that.”

Lozoya said GBIC had attempted to aggregate property in the area to accommodate a steel manufacturer that was considering the site but needed around 1,000 acres, though GBIC abandoned the effort after the Indiana-based company, Steel Dynamics, chose a site in San Patricio County instead.

The Brownsville City Commission amended GBIC’s bylaws governing financial operations, use of taxpayer dollars and board makeup to formally align them with state rules for Type A economic development corporations, he said. The commission increased the number of GBIC board seats from five to seven, and prohibited more than one city commissioner at a time from serving on the board, Lozoya said. At one point in recent years, three of GBIC’s five seats were held by city commissioners.

Current board members are Pedro E. Cardenas, Sandra Duran, Chairman Esteban Guerra, Dennis Sanchez, Nico Schaefer, Graham Sevier-Schultz and Jason Wolfe — not a city commissioner in the bunch. With a full board and other essentials in place, GBIC is concentrating on business retention and expansion and helping build the city’s workforce to meet imminent demand, Lozoya said.

“I think we’re ready now to start really doing our work,” he said. “We’ve finally got a full board and hopefully the continuity continues.”

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com