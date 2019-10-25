Gateway Bridge closed periodically over planned protests

The Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville was closed for about 12 minutes this morning as law enforcement officials conducted two separate preparedness exercises at the bridge.

Federal authorities had received information about possible planned protest in Mexico and are conducting the exercises should an incident occur.

Elias Rodriguez, CBP spokesman, said the bridge was closed from 10:08 to 10:14 a.m. and from 10:48 to 10:54 a.m.

Rodriguez said possible closures could occur throughout the day should more preparedness exercises be needed.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection prepared statement says, ”U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, is aware of the planned demonstrations and protests in Mexico that may affect access to the Brownsville ports on entry on October 25, 2019.”

CBP, Brownsville Police, Cameron County Sheriffs Department, military troops and their vehicles were seen blocking the entrance to each lane of traffic at the bridge at International Boulevard. A number of City of Brownsville trucks were also at the bridge.

“Border security and facilitation are top priorities for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and we are working with our state, local and Mexican government counterparts to ensure access to the port of entry for legitimate trade and travel. CBP managers will monitor the situation and make every effort to process passenger and commercial traffic. If the situation requires closure of the port, travelers may utilize the Progreso/Donna Port of Entry as alternate crossings,” the CBP statement said. “Questions regarding Mexican processes are best directed to our Mexican counterparts at Aduana Mexicana, SEDENA and Fiscalia General del Estado.”