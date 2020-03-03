Eric Garza
Eric Garza stands with his supporters Tuesday during his campaign for Cameron County Sheriff outside the polling location at Burns Elementary School.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio stands in his supporter's area during his campaign for re-election Tuesday outside the polling location at Burns Elementary School.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:59 pm
Garza leads Lucio in early voting
By Erin Sheridan, Staff writer
Early voting results in the election for Cameron County Sheriff showed challenger Eric Garza barely leading the race on Tuesday night.
Results published by the county showed Garza, former Cameron County District Clerk, with 42.68% of the early vote, collecting a total of 7,664 votes in the lead-up to Tuesday’s race. Those results positioned Garza at a near-tie with incumbent Sheriff Omar Lucio, who won 7,629 early votes, at 42.49%.
A second challenger, former San Benito Police Chief Michael R. Galvan, collected 2,662 early votes, for a total of 14.83%.
