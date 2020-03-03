Garza leads Lucio in early voting

Early voting results in the election for Cameron County Sheriff showed challenger Eric Garza barely leading the race on Tuesday night.

Results published by the county showed Garza, former Cameron County District Clerk, with 42.68% of the early vote, collecting a total of 7,664 votes in the lead-up to Tuesday’s race. Those results positioned Garza at a near-tie with incumbent Sheriff Omar Lucio, who won 7,629 early votes, at 42.49%.