Garcia takes office as BISD trustee

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 10:37 am

Garcia takes office as BISD trustee By GARY LONG Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Retired Brownsville police officer Eddie Garcia was sworn in Monday as the newest member of the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Garcia, who served 33 years in the Brownsville Police Department and eight years in the military, was appointed last week by unanimous board vote to fill the vacancy created when former trustee Erasmo Castro resigned his Place 2 seat.

He is to serve until November, when an election will be held for someone to serve the remaining two years of Castro’s unexpired term, board attorney Baltazar Salazar said last week.

State District Judge Arturo Nelson administered the oath of office, afterward saying that Garcia enjoys an excellent reputation for honesty and diligence.

Garcia said the opportunity to serve on the BISD board was something he could let not pass by.

“Together we’re going to be able to keep on moving BISD forward,” he said. “Let’s go do it.”

Board members thanked Garcia for agreeing to accept the appointment. Most said they had known Garcia for a long time and all said they trusted him to do a good job.

“You’re full of love and charity and you’re going to be a joy to work with,” Trustee Philip Cowen said.

Superintendent René Gutierrez thanked the board for going through the process of choosing Garcia from among a number of possible candidates.

“You made the right choice to bring Mr. Garcia on board to be part of our team,” he said.

glong@brownsvileherald.com

