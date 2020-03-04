Garcia, Delgadillo set in runoff for 138th state district judge’s race

Unofficial election results show there will be a runoff for the 138th state District Court judge’s race between Gabriela “Gabby” Garcia and Helen Delgadillo since neither received 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a runoff.

The results indicate that with 100 percent of Cameron County precincts reporting, Garcia received 14,572 votes to Delgadillo’s 9,422. Myles R. Garza, a third candidate in the race, received 6,362.

Whoever wins the race will replace Judge Arturo Cisneros Nelson who did not seek reelection. There is no Republican candidate.

Garcia said she has more than 23 years of experience with a variety of different cases she tried such as child custody, murder, personal injuries, real estate, criminal and more.

“During my candidacy I keep expressing that I’ve been an attorney for over 23 years … in my 23 years, 24 years, I have prosecuted and defended not only criminals but also civil cases. I have experience in both grounds, I was a prosecutor, I am now a defense attorney but also a litigator,” she said. “I have many jury trials under my belt so that means I know what it is to litigate a case from beginning to end.”

In an interview on Wednesday, Garcia said the experience she has is very important in a District Court because it hears so many types of cases and it doesn’t focus on just one type.

“I’ve tried a little bit of everything and a District Court hears so many types of cases and I have diversified experience,” she said.

Garcia said she is humbled by everyone who voted for her but that they have to remember the race is not over yet. She said it is important for the community to participate in the runoff.

“They have to remember that this is not over, we’re still at the runoff and I’m humbled by their support,” she said. “They need to know that it’s important to come out and vote again to show their support again, in order for us to win this they need to come out again and I am humbled by their support.”

As of press time, Delgadillo did not respond to numerous requests for comment, but in a previous statement before Tuesday’s election results she said she thanks all voters regardless of whether they voted for her or not.

“I want to thank all voters who came out to vote, regardless of whether they voted for me or not. Voting is a right we should cherish and exercise dutifully,” she said. “I have worked very hard to reach as many voters as I could, and I believe my hard work will pay off.”

On a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Delgadillo posted a statement thanking everyone and saying the new race has just begun.

“It has been a long 10 months, but with God’s grace and favor, we made it to the runoff. Thank you everyone who supported my race for the 138th District Court. It is not over, though. Our new race has just begun. Let’s join forces as we begin the race to May 26th,” the statement reads.

