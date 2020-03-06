Game Wardens investigate SPI drowning

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — A kiteboarder drowned in the Laguna Madre area Wednesday, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Game Warden personnel were contacted Wednesday afternoon to investigate a kite surfing accident on South Padre Island.

The victim was 74-year-old Helmut Windzio, from Westfield, Massachusetts, authorities said.

According to the statement, the investigation is still ongoing and no further information was available as of Thursday.